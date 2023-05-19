Police apprehend notorious kidnappers in Ekiti

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Police in Ekiti State have arrested two notorious kidnappers terrorising communities in the state and neighbouring Kogi.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare made the announcement on Friday in Ado-Ekiti while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

He said that the two suspects were arrested in partnership with Kogi Police Command.

The CP said the suspects, Abu Hassan, AKA Danger, and Abubakar Sodiq, have been terrorising innocent citizens around Iyemero/Oke-Ako/Irele/Ipao-Ekiti Axis.

Dare said one of their victims whom they kidnapped at a farm in Iyemero-Ekiti, identified them.

He added another victim said the suspects were part of the gang that intercepted his vehicle on Dec. 26, 2022 at about 14:00hrs along Oke-Ako Road and shot his two legs but was able to escape.

The CP said that the suspects were also allegedly involved in the abduction of another victim and his two brothers on Sept. 3, 2022.

“The victim also said they shot and killed his elder brother, Ayebulu Joseph, a Civil Defence Officer,” he added.

The suspects according to police commissioner were involved in the kidnapping of one Afolayan Samson and Adewole Ige at Igede farm settlement in Iyemero-Ekiti on Aprl 15, 2023.

He said that the two kidnapped victims were released by the suspects after collecting ransom on April 17, 2023.

The CP said a locally made single barrel gun and two live cartridges were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) has arrested a notorious member of Black Axe ‘Aiye’ secret cult, Quadri Ajibola, AKA Omoolope.

He said that the suspect was arrested while planning to unleash terror on rival cult members in Ado-Ekiti and environs.

“Further investigation showed that the group was responsible for the killing of eight suspected members of black Axe ‘Aiye’ and the Supreme Eiye Confraternities in Ikere on April 18, 2021.”

Other suspects arrested in connection with armed robbery, vandalism, kidnapping and cultism are Agboola Kayode, AKA KAY, Olumodi Tunde, AKA Kebe, and Saliu Kazeem, also known as Baba Ruka.

The three allegedly conspired and robbed one Mayowa Olaofe at her residence in Ijadu community, Ado Ekiti on May 9, 2023, at about 20:00hrs.

He added that the victim was robbed of her Infinix Hot 20 phone value N75,000 and N10,000 cash at gun point.

The Commissioner of Police assured that efforts are ongoing to arrest others still at large, for prosecution.(NAN)