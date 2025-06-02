Police apprehend 3-armed robbery suspects, recover 2 cars in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has nabbed three suspected armed robbers and recovered two vehicles allegedly stolen by them.

By Obinna Unaeze

The Police Command in Anambra has nabbed three suspected armed robbers and recovered two vehicles allegedly stolen by them.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Monday in Awka.

Ikenga stated that the operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Awkuzu arrested the suspects at Agukwu-Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state on May 30.

He said that the suspects were arrested based on information obtained from an armed robbery suspect in police custody.

The police’s spokesperson listed the suspects to include Monday Onoja, Sanusi Muhammed and Kenneth Nwokpu, all males and within the age bracket of 27 to 32.

He said that the items recovered from them were a white Mercedes Benz C300 4-matic car with registration number: KWC 140, ash colour Lexus 350 car with registration number: 669 CY and two exotic phones.

Ikenga also said that police recovered a pump action gun from the suspects and still working underground to smoke out other members of the gang still at large.

“Police have expanded investigations and are working seriously to arrest other gang members at large. We are calling on the public to provide credible information that will assist us in fighting crime and criminality in the state.

“This development highlights the command’s proactive approach towards combating all forms crimes the state,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)