Police Anti kidnapping operatives foil kidnap attempt of a medical doctor in Bayelsa

The Anti Kidnapping unit of the Bayelsa State Police Command has foiled the attempted kidnap of a medical doctor working at the General Hospital Odi, Kolokuma/ Opukuma Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Yenagoa by SP Asimin Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Bayelsa Police Command, said that the attempted kidnap occurred on Sept. 10.

According to him, credible intelligence revealed that some suspected kidnappers conspired among themselves, went to the doctors’ quarters at the General Hospital Odi, and attempted to kidnap the physician, but he was not home.

Butswat said that on Sept, 16, at about 3pm the anti kidnapping team, on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Mike Okoli, went to Odi town and arrested the five suspects.

He said that the five-man gang, all in their early 20s, had confessed to the crime even as investigation was ongoing and when completed they would be charged to court. (NAN)

