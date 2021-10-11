Police anti-cultism group honours Nigerian-born British Army Officer

October 11, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Police Campaign Against Cultism and Vices (POCACOV) conferred the award of “International Ambassador” on Nigerian-born British Army Officer, Tai Fadipe-Davis.


Presenting the award to Fadipe-Davis on Monday, the National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, said the gesture was meant to extend the frontiers of the ’s fight against cultism and substance abuse beyond Nigeria.


Amaraizu also said the recognition was expected to motivate Fadipe-Davis to bring his experience to bear in POCACOV’s non-kinetic approach to crime prevention in the country.
He said the hoped to tap from his wealth of experience and training in security to enhance its operations.


He said: “Fadipe-Davis is an International Ambassador of POCACOV.
“We expect he would bring his international exposure and practice to bear in order to achieve the mandate of the police initiative.
“He would help to drive the message to further cut the supply chain and conveyor belt of cultism and vices through popular participation, which encourages Mobilization, Participation, Partnership and Problem Solving.”


Responding, Fadipe-Davis commended the Nigeria Police for the initiative which, he said, would constantly be engaging its publics and wider society.
He said he identified POCACOV because its focus was similar to the community-based crime prevention measures found in advanced that emphasize crime prevention.


“POCACOV’s programme is fashioned in line community-based crime prevention strategies found in the United Kingdom, where serve.
“Thus, making POCACOV public-driven or community-driven is firstly a brilliant approach by the Nigeria Police.


“It will present the average law-abiding citizen the opportunity to participate as a stakeholder in such a manner to relate with, support and promote the activities of the Nigeria Police,” Fadipe-Davis said.
He promised to bring his wealth of experience and knowledge on board in order to help eradicate cultism, substance abuse and violence in the country. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,