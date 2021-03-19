Police announces movement restriction for Ekiti-East by-election

March 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



The in Ekiti State has announced restriction movement for the Ekiti-East Constituency 1 by-election which will hold in Ekiti-East Local Government Area the state Saturday.

The command in a statement by Mr Sunday Abutu, its Public Officer said the restriction was to ensure an hitch-free election.

Abutu said that the restriction was for vehicular and pedestrian movement in and out the local government area, except those essential duties.

According to him, the command appeals to motorists to take alternative routes.

Abutu, while assuring adequate security lives and property said the command had deployed adequate personnel to the area to forestall any breakdown law and order and to ensure a free, fair and credible election.

He the personnel deployed for the election to professional and avoid any form of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

Abutu appealed to political supporters and party leaders to conduct themselves in accordance the electoral guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the Ekiti-East Constituency I bye-election for March 20.

The seat became vacant following the death of the , representing the constituency, Mr Adegbuyi Oluwajuwa. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,