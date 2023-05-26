Police announce traffic diversion in Abuja ahead of inauguration

By Monday Ijeh

The police in the Federal Capital (FCT) on Friday announced traffic diversions in Abuja ahead of the May 29 Presidential inauguration ceremony slated to hold at the Eagle Square.

The diversion is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday in Abuja.

She said the diversion points are Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal, Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs and Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

“Other diversion points are Eagle Square ( Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way / National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo and Gana Junction/Transcorp.

“Traffic will also be diverted at Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower and NNPC/NBS,” she said.

She said the command had also deployed human and material resources across the nooks and crannies of the FCT to ensure a safe and peaceful Inauguration.

Adeh said the deployment consists of all Intelligence and tactical assets at the disposal of the command, solidified with inter-agency collaboration.

She said the idea was to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the inauguration and to avert any form of threat on the nation’s democratic process

Adeh said the operational deployment was characterised by visibility policing across the territory, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, surveillance and vehicular/foot patrol.

“The command equally wishes to notify the public of proposed fireworks scheduled to take place on the eve of the inauguration, midnight of May 28 at the City Gate and the Millennium Tower, to usher in the new administration.

“The fireworks will be carried out by Messrs Innate Arts and Media,” she said. (NAN)