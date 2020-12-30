Police: Akeredolu commissions Zone 17 Akure Office Complex

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu has declared open the Zonal Command Office complex in Akure.The event took place Tuesday 29th December, 2020.

The colorful ceremony was attended by members of the state executive council and the Police Command officers and men, among others.

According to press release, the Governor was full of joy for the synergy between the security agencies in the state, including the newly created Amotekun state security network.

He said the Amotekun project was to complement the security agencies and not compete with them.

Akeredolu spoke on behalf the Governor of Ekiti State and himself and expressed his joy for eliminating the rigor of citizens traveling to Oshogbo Zone 11 where the states originally belonged.

The Governor was also thankful that the Zonal headquarters is in Akure, which could also have been somewhere else in Ekiti.