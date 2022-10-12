Police AIG seeks collaboration of other security agencies for peaceful polls

By George Odok

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6, Calabar, Mr Okunlola Kamaldeen, has called for synergy between security agencies to ensure peaceful polls in 2023.

Kamaldeen made the call on Wednesday in Calabar when he paid a courtesy visit to the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Calabar, Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu.

The AIG stressed that the level of insecurity in the country called for seamless unity and synergy between security agencies as the 2023 general elections approached.

He noted that while all the security agencies had the same goal of ensuring security, there was the need for a symbiotic relationship to achieve the objective.

He told the FOC that the visit was part of his tour of security establishments in his area of assignment.

Kamaldeen advocated joint operations and training to enable operatives to understand themselves and to cultivate the desired cooperation that would stamp out seeming inter-agency rivalry.

He solicited for maximum cooperation of the Nigerian Navy and pledged his readiness for harmonious relationship.

Responding, the FOC thanked the AIG for the visit, saying that a sustained collaboration between security agencies would help them to function optimally.

He told Kamaldeen that he had earlier called on heads of security agencies in the zone and addressed them on the need for mutual cooperation and synergy.

Dewu urged Kamaldeen as the head of the internal security agency in the zone to continue in the exercise of his supervisory role to sustain inter-agency relationship.

He also appealed for the cooperation of the Marine Unit of the Police to sanitise the waterways and rid them of kidnappers, pirates and cultists who hijacked passenger boats into the creeks.

The FOC also requested for joint operations to check the influx of small and light arms, drugs and human trafficking in and out of the zone into neighbouring countries.

The zone comprises of Cross River and Akwa Ibom. (NAN)

