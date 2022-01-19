Police, A’Ibom Government organise retreat for senior officers

The Nigeria Police Force in partnership with the Akwa Ibom Government will organise a two-day conference and retreat for senior officers in February.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba.

Mba said the conference would take place in Uyo on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

According to him, it will be attended by Commissioners of Police, Assistant-Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) Deputy-Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) and other heads of police formations.

Mba said the theme of the retreat is “The New Police Vision: A Roadmap for Stabilising Internal Security in Nigeria.”

He said the event was part of efforts to collaborate with critical stakeholders to drive the policing vision of the current force leadership.

Mba said it would avail “Police Strategic Managers’’ of opportunities to effectively deliver on their mandates.

He said the event would also afford the police leadership the opportunity to identify and set measurable crime fighting agenda for the force in 2022 and beyond.

“The conference and retreat will equally provide a unique opportunity for the Strategic Managers of the Force and carefully selected Public Safety Experts to engage in peer review and cross fertilisation of ideas.

“The idea is to improve internal security management in the country and provide new traction for driving the new police policy, aimed at modernisation, reorientation and retooling of the force,’’ he said.

He pledged the commitment of the force to improve service delivery, public safety and ensure effective crime management.

Mba expressed optimism that the retreat would help to evolve new pathways to tackling crimes in the country.(NAN)

