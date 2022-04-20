Police advocacy group lauds Coach Bosso on his retention by NFF

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), has lauded Coach Ladan Bosso on his retention by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as the Head Coach of the National Under-20 male team.

The National Coordinator POCACOV, a police advocacy group, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

Amaraizu said that Bosso as a POCACOV Ambassador and stakeholder, had at various times mentored and reoriented young minds for greatness within the country.

According to him, Bosso has used his coaching career to stand against vices such as age cheats, substance and drug abuse and other social vices prevalent among young minds.

“Coach Bosso has inculcated in young people those good virtues that will present them as future champions.

“I also commended the NFF Technical Department for the decision to further retain Coach Bosso to continue his good works,” he said.

Amaraizu, who is also a coach and sports administrator, said that young minds and players needed strategic leadership direction and exposure to Olympic sports, which Bosso had brought to the table.

“Coach Bosso, who is also the President of the Nigeria Football Coaches Association, has continued to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline, respect and friendship for a better society for young Nigerians under his mentorship,” he said.

He noted that “POCACOV is involved in societal reforms as a kick start solution for a better society using forums and activities-based approaches to get across to the youths.

NAN reports that POCACOV is a Nigeria Police community policing initiative and Public Relations tool, which works with different stakeholders and multi-agencies by galvanising support and partnership as well as enhancing participation for problem solving and for safe, peaceful and secure communities through non-kinetic approach. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

