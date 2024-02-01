Police adopt technology to curb crime, extortion among personnel in Bayelsa

The Police command in Bayelsa on Wednesday said it had deployed technology to combat crime and check extortion amongst its personnel.

The Police said the strategy is aimed at sustaining the peace and security in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital, and its environs.

The Spokesman of the command, ASP Musa Mohammed, made this known during an interactive session with newsmen at the Earnest Ikoli Press Centre in Yenagoa.

Mohammed said the police had deployed the drone technology to monitor crime and check some excesses of police personnel during operations.

He explained that since the introduction of the drone technology, a series of arrests have been made including the arrest of two policemen over alleged extortion.

He said the apprehended policemen are already facing internal disciplinary procedures and warned the public against offering bribes to the police.

After listening to complaints on the activities of a tactical squad notorious for alleged extortion and suggestions from media practitioners on how to tackle the issue, Mohammed explained that under the watch of the state Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, the Police command will not condone extortion and other irregularities by its personnel.

He noted that the State Commissioner of Police, who had served in Bayelsa and has a good knowledge of the terrain, has brought new strategies to combat crime head on before they are even committed.

“Police molestation and extortion will not be condoned. We have drones which help us do our work effectively, which is part of strategies in combating crime head on.

“There is no room for any crime, because our eyes are on the skies. We will continue to ensure our policing stability.

“I want to assure you that we will work together to build a better Bayelsa State.

“Let us come up with new ideas and patterns. I am open to learning, and contributions. The state is growing fast, we will continue to be the most peaceful state in the country,” Mohammed said.

The Police Spokesman maintained that the successes recorded under Idu were due largely to the cooperation of the people, inter-agency support and the support of the state government.

He also commended the media for playing a vital role in the balanced and fair reportage of incidents in the state.

“While I am appreciating the media for the level of support given to the State Police Command, I solicit for continued support to the command and my office as the newly deployed PPRO,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), Mr Samuel Numonengi, commended the top echelon of the Police in Bayelsa for the appointment of Mohammed.

He applauded the sustained partnership of the Police with media practitioners in the state to curb crime and criminality.

Numonengi described the media and the Police as partners in the investigative duty of ensuring peace in the state and solicited more support to sustain the zero level of crime in the state.

Numonengi appreciated the PPRO for coming to fraternise with the council, adding that his relationship with the media will also determine the success of the command.

Numonengi reiterated that his predecessor, SP Asinim Butswat, succeeded because of his cordial relationship with the media in the state. (NAN)

By Nathan Nwakamma

