Police adopt community-based approaches to fight crimes in Kano

The Police Command in Kano said it had adopted a community based approach to end all forms of criminality, especially violent and associated crimes in the state.

Commissioner of Police Hussaini Gumel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Saturday in Kano that the step was part of the efforts of the command to get rid of criminal activities.

He said that the approach was to remove the bottlenecks and provide the window for all residents to keep offering timely information and intelligence on suspected characters in their midst.

He explained that effective operational order had since been issued to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers across the 44 LGAs on the security measure to be taken in their areas of supervision.

The commissioner of police expressed optimism that the security measures in place would continue to reign across the state, especially in this period of the Yuletide, ushering the new year 2024.

CP Gumel said that the command had also reached out to traditional, religion leaders and development associations to mobilize residents to support the step.

He explained that prompt intelligence information on movement of dubious character could facilitate quick reaction to apprehend men of underworld before, during and after perpetrating evils amongst communities across the state.

” There is no more space for any form of criminality in our area of supervision as competent intelligence officers have been deployed in and outside the metropolis to build confidence of the people and beef up the desired security relentlessly.

“All we want from members of the general public is to keep volunteering information needed to nearest security outfits for prompt necessary action,” (NAN)

By Aminu Garko

