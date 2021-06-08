The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, has warned candidates of the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), shortlisted for physical screening/interview, to be wary of admission racketeers.

Aliyu gave the warning in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu on Tuesday.

He also warned them to resist the temptation to offer anyone financial inducement to secure the admission, as it is merit-based.

“The command wishes to inform members, who applied for admission into 8th Regular Course of POLAC, Wudil-Kano, that screening/interview of successful candidates in the examination by the selection board, has been scheduled.

“The screening/interview will hold in batches at the Academy from June 19 to July 9, 2021.

“Accordingly, that of candidates from Enugu State, which falls into batch two, is slated for Saturday, June 26 to Friday, July 2, 2021.

“The candidates are required to report on the first day assigned for their batch.

“Anyone who reports a day after will not partake in the screening/interview.

“The invited candidates will undergo credentials and physical screening, medical test and other exercises.

“They are also advised to visit the Academy’s website on: www.polac.edu.ng for detailed information on the mandatory requirements they are to go along with and guidelines they are to strictly adhere to,’’ the statement read in part.

The Academy assures the candidates and their parents or guardians of its resolve to have a transparent screening/interview exercise.

“Parents/guardians will not be allowed in its premises; neither will it entertain correspondence of any form regarding the selection process. (NAN)

