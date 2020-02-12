Polaris “I Love Purple” Valentine’s Day Campaign excites customers with gifts

Polaris Bank is rewarding its numerous customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts through its ongoing Polaris “I Love Purple” Valentine’s day Campaign “

To win in the 10 day “I Love Purple” campaign, customers are required to spend a minimum of N5,000 using their Polaris debit Card between the 6th and 13th of February 2020; take a picture of themselves wearing any Purple item. They are thereafter expected to follow the Bank’s official Social Media handle @polarisbankltd; tag the Bank and share the picture using the hashtag #ILovePurple.

Top 20 highest liked posts will win N100,000 each, while another set of 10 customers win free movie tickets. The winners will be published on the Bank’s social media pages and subsequently rewarded at the end of the campaign

According to the Bank’s Head of Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, the 10-day “I Love Purple” campaign will give Friends and lovers “visiting our Instagram social media handle the opportunity to win mouth-watering cash prizes and other exciting gifts”.

Ezurike added that: “Love is about caring, shared commitment and giving, hence, apart from sharing with our customers and partners in the excitement of the season, we have equally worked with our vendor partners to provide various forms of discount to customers who will use the Polaris Bank cards this. This is in addition to our various other products such as Polaris Bank Salary Advance, which is a payday loan that enables one to meet pressing needs ahead of salary date.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of in industry-defining products Services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.