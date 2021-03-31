Polaris Bank Ltd. said that a total of N26 million would be won by 188 lucky customers nationwide as the grand finale of its ongoing ‘Save and Win’ promo closes in April.

Mr Innocent Ike, Acting Managing Director, Polaris Bank, made this known in a statement to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

Ike said the promo served as a reward to customers who in spite of the challenging times, were still able to put aside some money as savings.

He noted that in the not-so-pleasant economic times, there was a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day.

Ike said that the promo had so far recorded two draws in February and March with the grande-finale scheduled for April.

According to him, the grand finale draw will see six millionaires emerge from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and 60 other customers will go home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each.

“At the end of the ‘Save & Win’ millionaire promo, a total of N26 million would have been won by 188 Polaris Bank customers nationwide.

“Both existing and new savings account customers of the bank are eligible to participate in the promo.

“All winners will emerge through a transparent, electronically-generated process that regulatory institutions will supervise.

“The ‘Save and Win’ promo aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and new customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly,” he said.

Ike said that the promo launched in November 2020 had produced two millionaires.

The winners are Mr Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer of Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo and Mr Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, a customer of Okeke Street branch, Awka, Anambra.

“In addition, 120 customers have also walked away with N100,000 each across the previous two draws which took place in February and March, bringing the total amount won to N14 million so far,” he added. (NAN)

