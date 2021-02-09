Mr Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Polaris Bank, Akpakpava branch, Benin, Edo State, has emerged as the first millionaire at the maiden draw of the bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.

The bank in a statement on Tuesday said Okunzuwa emerged alongside 60 lucky customers drawn across the six geopolitical zones, winning N100,000 each during the draw which held at its headquarters in Lagos.

The promo designed to enrich Nigerians with a N26 million pay-out, will end in April 2021.

The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission ( FCCPC), representatives of other regulatory agencies; as well as customers and relations of the winners.

The draw was conducted using a hybrid media technology which enabled in-premises event whilst over 600 customers logged in through the bank’s virtual network and social media handles.

The promo is designed to make millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the bank to save minimum of N10,000 monthly, for any three consecutive months within the promo period, starting from November 2020 to April 2021.

The first millionaire of the promo, Okunzuwa, said, ‘‘I am very delighted at winning one million naira in the Polaris Bank’s Save & Win Promo.”

It was like a dream, when I was told but this is a reality. The money will go a long way in supporting my small business to grow.”

I also make a commitment to continue to save more. I sincerely thank Polaris Bank for this novel initiative.’’

Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, Polaris Bank’s Executive Director, Lagos Business, Mr Segun Opeke, said that the event was significant because it was a testament of the bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich the lives of Nigerians

Opeke noted that the reward was aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.

“In tough times such as we are now, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for the rainy day,” he said.

Opeke said that the Polaris Bank Save and Win Promo is a sure way to save more and also become either a millionaire or win N100,000.

“The promo will produce eight millionaires, while 180 others will go home with N100,000 each across three draws in February, March and April with winners drawn from the six -geo-political zones of the country,” he added.

Ms Susie Onwuka, of the FCCPC; Ezeani Daniel Abumchukwu and Akoji Elizabeth, of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and Peace Ibadin of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, attested to the free, fair and transparent draw that threw up the winners.

The representatives of the regulatory bodies, therefore, commended the bank for making good its promise to the winners.

Contributing, the bank’s Group Head, Product and Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, emphasised that the promo would be on till April 30.

Ihekuna encouraged existing and prospective customers to take advantage of the savings promotion to increase their savings; as well as to get more money to invest, especially the low-income earners.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. (NAN)