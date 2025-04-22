Polaris Bank reaffirms support to NDLEA on fight against drug abuse, trafficking

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its continued support for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse, trafficking, and money laundering in Nigeria

According to a statement by the bank, its Managing Director/CEO, Kayode Lawal, made the pledge during a courtesy visit by NDLEA management team to the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

The statement was made available to journalists in Lagos on Tuesday.

Polaris Bank has been a longstanding supporter of NDLEA’s mission, sponsoring advocacy initiatives and media campaigns, providing tools and infrastructure to aid the agency’s operations.

Speaking during the visit, Lawal said the partnership is rooted in shared values and social responsibility.

“The essence of Polaris Bank is not just profitability but fulfilling a moral obligation to society. Our collaboration with NDLEA underscores our commitment to combating crime and protecting our communities,” he said.

He added that the bank’s social responsibility efforts were beyond compliance, highlighting Polaris Bank’s resolve to deepen its partnership with the NDLEA in addressing pressing societal issues.

In appreciation, the NDLEA 15- member delegation bestowed an honour on Lawal for his personal and the bank’s outstanding contributions in supporting the agency’s objectives.

The Bank’s Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), Charles Oso, was also honoured for his leadership in maintaining strong compliance and anti-money laundering systems within the bank.

The NDLEA team was led by Dr Ibrahim Abdul, the Director of Assets and Financial Investigation who represented the Chairman/CEO, Rtd. Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa.

He lauded Polaris Bank’s consistent partnership and advocacy efforts, especially in supporting drug rehabilitation programmes across Nigeria.

The agency said under the leadership of Marwa, NDLEA has made significant progress through advocacy, enforcement and support services, including the establishment of free toll lines for drug-related assistance.

The NDLEA representative lauded the enduring relationship with Polaris Bank, citing the bank’s meaningful impact in boosting the agency’s operational effectiveness and strategic initiatives.

The agency said, Polaris Bank’s efforts were recognised as pivotal in enhancing the national response to drug-related crimes.

It added that the bank is outstanding in its partnership with NDLEA and is a committed private sector partner in tackling drug abuse and financial crimes.

Present at the event were Polaris Bank’s Executive Directors including Chris Ofikulu, Abimbola Ozomah, and Sharafadeen Muhammed. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)