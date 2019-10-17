Polaris Bank Partners NIPR, sponsors 4th Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit

Polaris Bank has partnered the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to organise the 4th Lagos Digital PR Summit to expose and equip participants to contemporary techniques and insights in the fast-growing media and communication practice.

The Bank had between May and June this year, sponsored Capacity Building Workshop on danger of Fake News on the society to over 70 top Journalists drawn across Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja.

The two-day experiential Summit, which is expected to attract gathering of communicators, is focused on achieving collective intelligence aimed at equipping PR practitioners with high-level digital public relations strategies, tactics, how-to’s and skills to carry out their jobs better and uplift their social media campaign results.

According to a statement by the Bank’s Head Strategic Brand Management and Communication Nduneche Ezurike, “We recognize that although there are amazing opportunities on the web, to be successful, one needs to understand how the medium works and this is why we have partnered and sponsor Lagos Chapter of NIPR to host the 4th Lagos Digital PR Summit to ready the mind of practitioners and participants, and show them the tools and strategies to cut through the clutter so as to connect more deeply with a wider audience.”

“The Summit offers a huge variety of benefit for the participants as they will learn, among other things, practical knowledge on how to understand and adapt to the fast-growing digital communication landscape; find and connect with influencers and journalists; and reach a better and wider audience,” the statement read.

The presentations expected to be delivered by the array of confirmed Speakers, are loaded with strategies, tactics and case studies to inspire and train delegates to make their marks in the digital media space as it involves shared experiences; videos and podcasts; case studies/simulation exercises; question & answers; networking and strategic exposures.

The event which is targeted at Generation X and Millennials who are managing communications for government, corporate, media and non-governmental organizations and others, is scheduled to hold at the Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja from today, Wednesday 16th – Thursday 17th, October 2019, 9am – 4pm daily.

The Lagos Digital PR Summit offer professionals the opportunity to become better equipped and digitally savvy as the internet penetration deepens.

