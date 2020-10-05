Polaris Bank offers Salary Advance product to non-Customers

Polaris Bank has re-launched its popular Salary Advance with an added capability of enabling non-account holders to access quick funds with same speed and ease as the Bank’s customers.

According to the Bank’s Group Head, Products & Markets Development, Mrs. Bimpe Ihekuna, “The phenomenal success and testimonials from beneficiaries of the initial offering, informed the need to extend the opportunity to more Nigerians to enjoy the benefits.”

She explained that “this added feature has made Polaris Salary Advance, a readily available, convenient, and accessible solution to customers’ immediate financial needs, as well as serving identified new markets,”

Salary Advance is a small, short-term unsecured loan that relies on the borrower having previous payroll and employment records. As a Salary Advance beneficiary, you repay it either out of your next paycheck or over an agreed time span.

Polaris Salary Advance has enabled Nigerians across board, meet pressing needs and some unexpected expenses with less difficulty which explains the high adoption rate and patronage it has enjoyed across the country.

Scores of workers in private employment, corporate Nigeria, civil servants in state and federal employment have accessed easily and benefitted immensely from the facility extended from the Bank, long before they receive their salary.

As an instantly available, no-collateral facility, which customers can access anytime, anywhere, Polaris Salary Advance is available to all salary earners (both Polaris account holders and non-account holders).

The product can be accessed via *833*12# USSD Smartcode platform.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.