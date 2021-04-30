The Polaris Bank Limited on Friday said it had given away N26 million to empower 188 Nigerians in its just concluded ‘Save and Win’ draw.

According to the statement, 60 other lucky winners also emerged from across the six geo-political zones, winning N100,000 each during the draw.

It said that the draw which held at its headquarters, in Victoria Island on Thursday, was streamed across various media channels, attracting a large online audience.



The statement noted that the audience’ profiles were made up of customers from within and outside Nigeria and members of the public who witnessed the emergence of the six millionaires.

They also witnessed other customers’ consolation prize winners through an open and transparent electronic ballot.

The statement said that six Nigerians also emerged millionaires, in the Polaris Bank ‘Save and Win’ grand finale promo draws.



The millionaires include: Williams Atinuke, a customer of Ikorodu Local Government branch; Bello Amthe, a customer of Maiduguri branch and Sani Mohammed, a customer of Kura branch, Kano.

Others are Okoro Arua, a customer of Aba Factory Road branch, Abia State; Ndidi Ebagua, a customer of Benin Main branch, Edo State and Ogunbowale Isola, a customer of Sokenu Road branch, Abeokuta, Ogun State.



It said that two millionaires: Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the bank’s Akpakpava branch in Benin City, Edo, and Ikechukwu Obiefuna, customer with the bank’s Okereke branch in Anambra had earlier emerged in the first and second draws of the promo.

The draws took place on Friday, Feb. 9, and March 9, respectively.



Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, the bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr Innocent Ike, while congratulating them, said he was excited at the outcome of the draws and particularly for the customers.

He said: ”This will create the desired change in the savings culture of Nigerians, as well as transform the investment climate for the economy.’’

The trio of Susie Onwuka, Gloria Ireka and Owen Dadzie representing the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission , National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria respectively, adjudged the process as transparent and credible.



They commended Polaris Bank for taking its time to do things properly.

The ‘Save & Win’ promo was launched in November 2020, with three draws slated to select winners in February, March, and April respectively.

A total of N26 million had been won by 188 customers of the bank nationwide; eight millionaires emerged from the six geo-political zones of the country, while 180 other customers went home with a consolation sum of N100,000 each.



The statement noted that Polaris is a future-determining bank, committed to delivering industry-defining products and services across all sectors of the Nigerian economy (NAN)

