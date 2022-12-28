Polaris Bank assures Nigerians of seamless transactions this Yuletide

…Offer shopping discounts to customers

By Chimezie Godfrey

Polaris Bank has assured that customers and non-customers alike can shop seamlessly and carry out all their transactions via its alternate channels: VULTe, USSD *833#, Polaris Mobile, PolarisXperience, ATMs, and PoS terminals during the Yuletide holidays.

This commitment was disclosed by the Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike, while speaking on the readiness of the Bank to ensure that customers and non-customers enjoy the benefits of using Polaris Bank’s alternate channels during this festive period.

Nduneche said, “VULTe digital banking platform makes it easy to bank on the go, enabling customers and non-customers to instantly meet their payment needs and obtain loans anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.”

He explained that VULTe allows customers to manage their accounts, send money, obtain loans, pay bills, buy airtime, pay merchants, and do other transactions. “It is secure, reliable, convenient, and available to everyone; we offer our customers more options for sending or receiving money to and from loved ones. They can transfer money to other bank accounts, too,” he added.

Speaking on the Banks existing partnerships, Nduneche noted that existing Customers can also enjoy multiple discounts of up to 10% and more on purchases made using Polaris Bank cards in LSP PaintBall, Oriki Lagos, Zaron, Leisure Sports Park; HealthPlus; Mano; Pricepally.com and Dancerapy.

He also noted that the Bank’s extensive distribution network of SurePadi Agency Bank Operators, spread across the country, are available to Nigerians in far-flung communities where access to banking services is limited due to the lack of physical presence of bank branches.

He urged Nigerians to download VULTe for first-hand experience, especially during this Yuletide season, for easy banking services, emphasizing that customers and non-customers do not need to carry cash for shopping.

Polaris Bank, adjudged Digital Bank of the Year 2021 and 2022, is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products for individuals and businesses.