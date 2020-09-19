Polaris Bank appoints Segun Opeke as Executive Director

Share the news













The Board of Directors of Polaris Bank Ltd and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria has appointed Mr Segun Opeke as an Executive Director.

The bank’s Company Secretary, Mr Babatunde Osibodu, announced the appointment in a statement in Lagos.

Osibodu said the development was coming on the heels of the recent appointment of, Mr Innocent Ike, as the Acting Managing Director of the Bank.

He said that Opeke, until the appointment, was the Directorate Head, Lagos Business.

“Opeke has over 25 years of hands-on work experience acquired from leading Nigerian commercial banks with over 15 of these years in Senior and Executive Management roles.

“The Lagos Directorate under his leadership recorded outstanding growth and contributed significantly to the turnaround of the bank, evidenced by its impressive financial performance recorded in the 2019 financial year.

“By this appointment, he is expected to strengthen the bank’s leadership aspirations in the banking industry leveraging his wealth of experience and contributing greatly to its ongoing corporate transformation programme,” he said.

Osibodu said Opeke had occupied strategic roles in various institutions including FSB International Bank, Prudent Bank and Chartered Bank where he started his banking career.

“Following the emergence of Skye Bank in 2006, Segun worked as the Bank’s Treasurer and Regional Director for Victoria Island and Ikoyi.

“He was also the Group Head for Corporate Banking, Aviation and Maritime Group at various times.

“As a member of the Bank’s Executive Committee, he has remained a strong asset for the institution making insightful contributions and bringing real value on board,” Osibodu added.

He said that Opeke’s appointment as Executive Director, Lagos Business, would further strengthen the management and board in actualising the bank’s leadership aspirations.

“Opeke holds a BSc. (Banking and Finance) and an MBA from the University of Lagos.

“He is an alumnus of the Columbia Business School, New York.

“He has attended several professional, management and leadership programmes in world-class institutions including INSEAD and Euromoney, London.

“Opeke is credited with making immense contributions in change management, corporate finance/restructuring and digital transformation.

“Polaris Bank is a future-determining bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy,” Osibodu added. (NAN)

