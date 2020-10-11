Poland, Italy draw goalless in UEFA Nations League

Italy forward, Federico Chiesa, was guilty of a glaring miss early in the game as his side played out a disappointing 0-0 draw away to Poland in the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League on Sunday.

Chiesa sliced his effort wide from six metres in one of the few real chances at the Energa stadium.

Italy extended their unbeaten run to 18 matches as they stayed top of League A Group One with five points from three games.