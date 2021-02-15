Poland has ordered 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from different manufacturers, Michal Dworczyk, the Polish government’s vaccination commissioner, told the RMF FM radio broadcaster on Monday. “We have bought nearly 100 million doses of the vaccines that we will receive by the end of the current year in accordance with the manufacturers’ promises,” Dworczyk said.

The official added that the vaccination campaign in the country went as planned and that about three million people would be inoculated before the end of March. Since the producers promised to ramp up the vaccine deliveries in the second quarter of 2021, Poland expects to speed up the vaccination process, the commissioner said. Poland is currently deploying vaccines from three companies: Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Over 2.4 million doses have already been delivered to the country. To date, Poland has carried out more than two million inoculations. About 625,000 people have received two shots. (Sputnik/NAN)