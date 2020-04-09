POEM: COVID -19, who you are, By Aminu Binji

You are synonymous with destruction, You further globalized the world, You popularized lockdown,

You promoted fear and uncertainty, You brought about social distancing, You propelled economic downturn,

You killed mankind, You ambushed factories and industries, You destroyed jobs,

You humiliated President’s, You rubbished science and technology, You destroyed dreams,

You quashed engagements and pledges, You’ve succeeded in crippling the world, As she’s now almost a mere shadow of her hitherto dazzling beauty,

She now totters as she walks in the same fashion with an old, sick woman

Just go away and never come again forever, You’re a total mess to humankind.

Binji writes in from Sokoto