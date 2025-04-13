Poem: A Misguided Space, By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

The marginalized calls,

In the middle of oceans,

Bamboozled with greetings of enormity:

A sinking ship in a dryland fenced for security – soil of ignoramus.

Immaculate conception of tribalism, sentimentalism, aristocracy,

And other expressways of societal marginalization

Are solely focused on this dryland situated in a middle of an ocean –

Ocean gifted with all kind of resources

That could turn the environment upwards or downwards.

The major problem linked to this area, causing uncertainties is, a sailor.

The society is heavenly gifted; the materialisms on the society are graciously,

Gloriously and positively given to enhance appropriations of humanity.

But, a sailor that might has taught himself how to sail badly

Is the root cause of mishaps

Of glorious ship used on heavenly gifted phenomenon.

Grace abounds in all angles as always pleaded,

But, a lot are misunderstood when results are materialized.

Worst of all, is that, both are not identified on time.

For this, the universal wave controlling is put in confusion gallery

By unexpected happenings over the land – therefore, enjambment takes place.

Refutably, if the issues are attended to with needable approaches,

The ocean and the ship would get mercy again.

Hence, nothing is above change if ready to observe.

Nothing is hard to do if the determination is firm.

If peace is left of acknowledgement, both a sailor,

Ship and ocean silently kill one another – nothing is left

To help the other and natural occurrences are put to shame;

As having invited curses on a sailor, ship and ocean.