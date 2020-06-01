POCACOV condemns rape, killing of undergraduate in Benin

Share the news













The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), has condemned the alleged rape and killing of a female undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), identified as Uwaila Omozuwa.

The National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Monday in Enugu, said that the situation was unacceptable, barbaric and uncivilised.

Omozuwa, 23, was allegedly attacked and wounded by yet to be identified hoodlums while studying inside the church located at Amadasun Street, Ohovbe Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, in Edo.

The 100-level student died as a result the incident.

Amaraizu noted that the incident “does not speak well for our youth’’.

According to him, our youth should be law abiding by shunning acts capable of triggering illicit activities.

He said: “We thank God that police operatives have stepped into the unfortunate incident.

“But we plead with members of the public to rally round the police to ensure that those behind this dastardly act are unmasked and brought to book.

“On our part as campaign body of the Police, we shall continue to consult and mobilise different stakeholders in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing.

“This is with a view to ensuring that we provide better alternatives to the youth.

“POCACOV intends to give the youth direction that will save them from cultism and other vices through community-based programme of safer school/community.

”This is in order to achieve safety and security in line with goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) of the SDGs’’, the national coordinator said.

POCACOV is an initiative of the Police Force aimed at saving the youth from cultism and other vices.

This is done through advocacy, awareness creation, sensitisation, re-orientation, school and community outreaches.

The campaign represents a new approach by the police in combating cultism, sexual and gender-based violence, substance abuse, associated violence and other vices through various stakeholders’ engagement programmes. (NAN)

