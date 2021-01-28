POCACOV Appoints Gidado Shuaib Youth Co-ordinator for Police Initiative

Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has appointed News Digest Editor, Gidado Yushau Shuaib as Coordinator of the Youth Wing.

POCACOV is an initiative of Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, aimed at sensitizing Nigerian youths with the dangers of belonging to cult groups.

The National Cordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu said Shuaib’s appointment would go a long way in galvanising support of stakeholders towards ensuring that cultism, drug abuse, violence and other vices are mitigated, especially among the youths.

Shuaib’s Youths Digest is the organizer of Annual Campus Journalism Awards and Campus Journalism Dialogue.

A graduate of Mass Communication from Baze University, Abuja and master’s degree in Media, Campaigning and Social Change from the University of Westminster, London, shuaib had interned at Premium Times, Daily Trust Newspapers and at BBC London during his studies.

He is Director of mobilization, Youth Against Disaster Initiative, YADI, Nigeria. He had also served as Personal Assistant on Media to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Youths and Students Affairs. He is an associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and the author of “The Musings of Young Minds” a collection of articles by campus journalists who participated the annual Campus Journalism awards.