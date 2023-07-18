PMS sells for ₦640 per litre in Awka

By Chimezie Anaso

The price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called fuel, has risen from between ₦630 to ₦640 per litre in Awka, the capital of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent who monitored the situation in Awka on Tuesday reports that independent marketers adjusted their pumps on Tuesday morning.

The increase was against the price range of between ₦530 to ₦540 which prevailed until Tuesday.

NAN reports that the NNPC in the town was not selling as it was closed to customers.

However, RainOil outlets in Awka were still selling at N600 per litre as at press time.

Some motorists who spoke to NAN expressed shock over the sudden increase in PMS price.

Mr Anthony Umeh said he was just recovering from the effect of subsidy removal before the recent increase.

Umeh said it was unfair that one could only get eight litres of PMS with N5,000 in a country that is one of the largest producers of crude oil in Africa.

“The increase is unfortunate, normally ₦5,000 will give me 25 litres but I just got eight litres.

“This is unacceptable in a crude oil-rich Nigeria,” he said.

In a reaction, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu, acknowledged that there was an increase in price of products.

Anyaso said the adjustment was as a result price list issued by NNPCL. (NAN)

