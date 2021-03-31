President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration commitment to advance the cause for women development as a credible force in strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Buhari said this while officially inaugurating in Nigeria the new decade 2020-2030 of African women’s financial and economic inclusion.

The president was represented by Malam Muhammed Bello, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event was organised in Abuja on Tuesday by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and the African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC), in partnership with Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), an NGO.

Buhari said Nigeria had taken the lead to inaugurate the domestication of women’s decade 2020 to 2030 as a practical demonstration of its commitment to the implementation of regional and international obligation towards the advancement of women.

He said that inequality and poverty were intertwined, adding that this decade would dwell specifically on building strategy around breaking that circle.

“As a government, we remain committed to promoting women’s inclusion in governance and decision making at all levels of the Nigerian economy.

“I wish to reiterate this administration’s commitment to advance cause of Nigeria women, as credible force in strengthening our democracy,” he said.

Buhari promised to tackle poverty, sustain agriculture, promote inclusion of women in democratic agenda, in the bid to address maternal and infant mortality, gender-based violence and all its ramifications.

He said that the government would prioritise education, science and technology, climate change and sustainable development to achieve targets.

“This means that we are leaving no one behind, because when you empower women, you are empowering the family and the society at large.

“The administration will no doubt support the voices of women in the ongoing constitutional amendment processes in Nigeria, which provides unique opportunity to address affirmative action in the appointment of women.

“As we continue to promote Nigerian society where rule of justice and law thrives, I formally join voices of Heads of State to amplify declaration of 2020 to 2030, as new decade of African women in Nigeria,” he added.

The president recalled that AU Heads of State/government had at its 33rd Summit in February 2020 declared 2020-2030 as new decade for women, having implemented 2010 to 2020 as the first women decade.

According to him, the overall goal of the new African women decade is to ensure every woman works, be paid and participate actively in the economy of her country.

“This will involve examining each country’s regulatory, legislative and policy contexts to determine the changes needed.

“To foster the financial inclusion of women and to assist financial institutions on adopting approaches tailored as separate market segments.

“This we have already started as an administration in the milestones we have achieved in promoting the voices of Nigerian women at global levels, as demonstrated by the recent appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation,” the President said. (NAN)

