PMAN mourns highlife legend ”Morocco”

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on Friday described the late Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka, popularly known as Morocco, as a legend who would be greatly missed.

In a statement, PMAN President, Dr Obi Casmir (Voombastic Uncle P), said the association received with shock the sudden demise of the South East Premier, the legend of ngu Ekpili, Prince Morocco.

“We commiserate with the entire people of Anambra, as we pray God to give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Prince Morocco Maduka, as you are fondly called, may you reign amongst fellow stars in the great beyond.