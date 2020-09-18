PLWDs: As Farouq brokers peace, Ekaete Umoh emerges president

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the meeting between the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, the Board of Trustees and the two leaders of the Joint Association of Persons living with Disabilities, to broker peace in the association, Ekaete Umoh has emerged the President.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Iliya and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

According to the statement, Ekaete Umoh emerged president after the signing of a peace pact between the two leaders of the association.

The Minister represented by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ali Grema, at the meeting held in Abuja, reassured PLWDs that peace has returned to the Joint Association of Persons Living with Disabilities.

The Minister commended the Board of Trustees and the two leaders Ekaete Umoh and Yusuf Iyodo for allowing Peace to reign at a time when the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities needs all hands on deck to navigate the next level of disability issues in Nigeria.

She urged the Association to show solidarity to their leadership in order to enjoy the maximum benefit of this administration.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of People Living with Disabilities, James Lalu, expressed his appreciation to the Minister for resolving the crisis in the community within the period she came on board.

Present at the meeting were the Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Joint Association of People Living with Disabilities, Prince Paul Adelabu ,Chief of staff to the Minister AVM Sale Shinkafi, Director Rehabilitation Mrs.Nkechi Onwukwe and S. A on Disability Danjuma Attah.

Related