PLWDs: As Farouq brokers peace, Ekaete Umoh emerges president

September 18, 2020 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Share the news

By Chimezie Godfrey
Following the meeting between the Minister  of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouq, the Board of Trustees  and the two leaders of the Joint Association of Persons  living with Disabilities, to broker peace in the association, Ekaete Umoh has emerged the President.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, Rhoda Iliya and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.
According to the statement, Ekaete Umoh emerged president after the signing of a peace pact between the two leaders of the association.
The Minister represented by the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ali Grema, at the meeting held in Abuja, reassured PLWDs that peace has returned to the Joint Association of Persons Living with Disabilities.
The Minister commended the Board of Trustees and the two leaders Ekaete Umoh and Yusuf Iyodo  for allowing Peace to reign at a time when the National Commission for  Persons Living with Disabilities needs all hands on deck to navigate  the next level of disability issues in Nigeria.
She urged  the Association to  show  solidarity to their leadership in order to enjoy the maximum benefit of this administration.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Commission of People Living with Disabilities, James Lalu, expressed his appreciation to the  Minister for resolving the crisis in the community within the period she came on board.
Present at the  meeting were the Chairman  of the Board of Trustees for the Joint Association of People Living with Disabilities, Prince Paul Adelabu ,Chief of staff to  the Minister AVM Sale Shinkafi, Director Rehabilitation Mrs.Nkechi Onwukwe and S. A on Disability Danjuma Attah.

Share the news
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*