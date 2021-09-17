PLWD seek establishment of protection agency in Osun

People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in Osun have appealed to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola to establish an agency that would directly cater for their welfare and protection.



They made the appeal during an advocacy programme organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre on Friday in Bode Osi town, Olaoluwa Local Government Area of the state.



The spokesperson for the group in the local government, Mr Rahman Rauf, said the creation of the agency would ensure prompt and adequate protection as well as better welfare for people with disabilities in the state.



He described the creation of the protection agency as a necessity, which government must embrace for the good of people with disabilities.



Rauf also recommended 40 per cent quota for people with disabilities in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment exercise in the state.



He said if the request was granted, it would provide employment for members of the group who excelled in their academic pursuit.



In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the state government was committed to the protection of dignity and welfare of people living with disabilities.



According to Oyintiloye, the state government believed that people with disabilities deserved the same right and privileges as other citizens.



He said government would not relent in making policies and programmes that would directly affect their lives positively.



The special adviser said that government had taken a bold step through the State House of Assembly, by considering People Living with Disability Bill that would cater for their needs.



Oyintiloye said that once the bill was passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor, it would serve as a legal mechanism for achieving the implementation of the United Nations Convention for People Living With Disabilities.



He said Gov. Oyetola would continue to provide better welfare for them through social intervention programmes. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...