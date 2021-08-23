Plumber jailed 18 months for stealing motorcycle

 A Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced a plumber, Bashiru Suleiman  to 18 months imprisonment for stealing  a commercial motorcycle.

The charged Suleiman, 22, who resides in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, with being in possession of a stolen property.

The Judge, Gambo Garba, sentenced Suleiman after he pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Garba gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N50,000 and warned him to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada told the court that ASP  Emmanuel Enejo of Dawaki Patrol arrested the convict on Aug. 4 with a stolen Bajaji with registration number, MKD 117 XH.

The prosecutor said that the convict admitted that he stole the in front of city Rock Hotel Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 319A of the Penal Code. (NAN)

