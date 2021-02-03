Plumber in court for alleged mischief

The prosecutor, Mr Essein Joseph, told the court that the complainant, Amose Idah of Lugbe Zone 4, reported the matter at the Trademore Police Station on Jan. 2.

Solomon of Lugbe Zone 4 Extension Airport Road, Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of criminal force, mischief and resistance to arrest.

A 22-year-old plumber, Ugbede-ojo Solomon, on Wednesday appeared before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal force and mischief.

Joseph said that the defendant and the complainant had misunderstanding and in the process the defendant violently used stones to destroy the wall of the complainant’s house.

He said that the defendant aggressively hit the complainant’s door; the police invited him to the station, but he intentionally refused to honour the invitation.

The prosecuting counsel said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 265,327 and 172 of the Penal Code.