Plumber in court for alleged mischief

A 22-year-old plumber, Ugbede-ojo Solomon, on Wednesday appeared before a Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for alleged criminal force and mischief.
Solomon of Lugbe Zone 4 Extension Airport Road, Abuja, is facing a three-count charge of criminal force, mischief and resistance to arrest.
The prosecutor, Mr Essein Joseph, told the court that the complainant, Amose Idah of Lugbe Zone 4, reported the matter at the Trademore Police Station on Jan. 2.
Joseph said that the defendant and the complainant had misunderstanding and in the process the defendant violently used stones to destroy the wall of the complainant’s house.
He said that the defendant aggressively hit the complainant’s door; the police invited him to the station, but he intentionally refused to honour the invitation.
The prosecuting counsel said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 265,327 and 172 of the Penal Code.
The defendant, however, denied committing the offence, while the judge, Mr Mohammed Suraj, granted him bail in the sum of N250, 000, with a surety in like sum and adjourned the case until March 9. (NAN)
