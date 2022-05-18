Plumber docked for allegedly stealing phone, N26,000 from passenger

A plumber, Umeh Okechukwu, was on Wednesday docked in a Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State for allegedly stealing a cell phone and N26,000 from a bus passenger.

The police charged Okechukwu, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja with criminal conspiracy and extortion.He pleaded not guilty.The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Haman Donald, told the court that the complainant, Desmond Francis reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State on April 14.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 98 and 292 of the Penal Code.The judge, Malam Jibril Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and one surety in like sum.Mohammed adjourned the matter until May 25 for hearing (NAN)

