Plumber, 20, in court for allegedly stealing 6 chickens

A 20-year-old plumber, Ebun Olagundoye, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing six chickens worth N75,000.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

A 20-year-old plumber, Ebun Olagundoye, on Friday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing six chickens worth N75,000.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is facing a three-count charge bordering on felony, malicious damage and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant had, on July 20 around 2.20 p.m. at Mercury International School, Ikoya, Okitipupa in Okitipupa magisterial district, committed felony and stealing.

Orogbemi said that the defendant broke into the school, maliciously damaged two poultry cages worth N240,000 and stole the chickens belonging to one Ebun Ikudairo.

He said that the offences were contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 451 and 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges..

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Philip Akinlosetu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

Akinlosetu said that the sureties must be residents within the court’s jurisdiction and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until Nov. 26 for further hearing. (NAN)