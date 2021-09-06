PLSG warns against purported planned protest

The Plateau government has warned members of the public against any protest over recent developments in the state.

Its information and communication commissioner Dan Manjang in a statement in Jos on Monday, reminded residents of the state capital that the ban on public protests was still in place.

“It has come to our notice that some people are planning to stage protests, beginning from Tuesday, 7th September, 2021.

“While government acknowledges and respects rights of citizens to peaceful protests, we wish to remind the general public that the ban on public procession, under whatever guise, is still in force.

“Protests are, therefore, unacceptable particularly at a time that the state is still nursing its wounds from the recent attacks on some areas.

“The organisers of the purported protests are advised to drop the idea in the interest of peace and security,” the statement said.

It added that security agents had been placed on red alert to rise up to the challenge by arresting anyone caught violating the directive.

The statement enjoined law abiding citizens to go about their normal duties without any fear of molestation or intimidation.

The government equally advised parents to counsel their wards to continue to support the administration by working for the restoration of total normalcy to the north-central state. (NAN)

