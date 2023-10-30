Plot to impeach Gov. Fubara attack on democracy – youth group

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL), a pressure group, has warned against the plot to impeach Rivers Gov. Siminalaye Fubara, describing the move as “an attack on democracy”.

Its view is contained in a statement jointly signed by Mr Goodluck Ibem, President-General, Coalition of South-East Youth Leaders, Mr Iniobong Sampson, Leader, South-South Youth Coalition, and Mr Junaid Abubakar of Arewa Youth Vanguard For Good Governance.

The statement was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka as a reaction to the setting ablaze of the Rivers House of Assembly on Sunday.

The group alleged that Fubara was equally attacked, using life bullets, teargas and other weapons.

“We condemn, in strong terms, the attack on Gov. Fubara and the plot to impeach him using the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“It is clear that some people want him out of power because he has refused to share the commonwealth of the good people of Rivers State to a few.

“He has not committed any impeachable offence and we, the people, say a capital ‘NO’ to their evil plot.

“Clearly, some anti-democratic forces are at work. We warn them to steer clear of Rivers.

“It is unfortunate that some security agents and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly allowed themselves to be used by these individuals who do no mean well for the state,” it fumed.

The statement said that Fubara was elected by the people of Rivers and should be allowed to do the job freely without any form of interference from any quarters.

It called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest and prosecute those who allegedly attacked Fubara using dangerous weapons.

It also urged members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to resist being used by anyone to cause disaffection in the state.

“We call on Gov Fubara to stand firm and defend the mandate given to him by the good people of the state.

“The good people of Rivers should stand solidly behind their Governor who means well and is fully prepared to move the state to another level of growth and development.

“On our part, we will mobilise two million Nigerian youths to support Gov. Fubara’s quest for effective service delivery.

“The battle to defend Gov Fubara is a battle to defend our democracy,” the statement said. (NAN)

