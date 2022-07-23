Plexus, Greensage partner on first Africa HR summit

Plexus Media Interlinks, in partnership with Greensage Business Consult, has announced the first edition of ‘Africa HR Meeting’ to empower aspiring and experienced Human Resources practitioners.

The partnership will support, equip and develop HR practitioners, both experienced and aspiring ones.

Attendees of the programme will participate in a roundtable as well as access practical training in Human Resource Management, thereby gaining the confidence for a smooth transition into a working career.

The partnership will also generate employment opportunities in HRM and arrange the placement of trained HR personnel.

According to the Principal Consultant, Plexus, Ozioma Ubabukoh, the maiden edition is the beginning of more extraordinary things to come in the industry. He encouraged the prospective participants to be enthusiastic about the programme.

“This is a life-changing opportunity for HR practitioners and aspiring ones. Being the maiden edition, you can expect it to be great, transforming and educative enough to help every attendee,” Ubabukoh said.

The Chief Executive Officer of GBC, Efe Ihegie, said the partnership was to help HR practitioners to be more professional in their duties. She lauded the collaboration, describing it as one to benefit not just both parties, but many others as well.

She said, “GBC is glad to partner PMI. This is a partnership that has long been due. It is a partnership between two organisations for the benefit of all. We are committed to doing our best for the HR industry.”

Plexus is an Integrated Marketing Communications(IMC) and Brand Management Consulting(BMC) firm, while GBC is a business performance management company that provides exclusive services via corporate training, verification, background checks, business strategy and intelligence, including process, redesigning and restructuring.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

