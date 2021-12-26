Pleasant surprise as EFCC returns N326,000 to Uniben Student

It came like a Christmas gift for Diemesor Gabriel, 21-year-old student Chemical Engineering,  University Benin, when on Friday December 24, 2021,  Adesola Amusan, an Assistant Commander the EFCC, Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, presented him a bank draft of N326,000 ( Hundred and Twenty- Thousand Naira) .


Gabriel had in September petitioned the EFCC over the illegal withdrawal N326,000 from the N600,000 scholarship grant into his account. 


In the course investigating the petition, the Commission arrested suspects and recovered the sum N326,000.

Receiving the draft, an elated Gabriel was full praises and commendation for the Commission. “The Commission has done very well. I was pleasantly surprised when I was called. I had lost hope when fraudsters withdrew the money. Today EFCC has brought smile to my face. The money is for my school fees, project and my upkeep. I am grateful to the EFCC,” said.

Amusan assured the Commission will to discharge its duties diligently and ensure succour for victims fraud, while perpetrators are brought to justice. ((EFCC Press Release)                                                                        

