AGF has not signed any plea bargain deal with Emefiele – Official

By Danlami Nmodu

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, has debunked reports that he has signed a plea bargain deal with with Mr Godwin Emefiele, former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

AGF disowned the reports in a statement signed by Modupe Ogundoro, Director (Press and Public Relations) Federal Ministry of Justice.

The AGF described the report by Sahara Reporters as false.His statement further said though Emefiele’s lawyers “had expressed their intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr. Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.”

The AGF’s statement titled: SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION HAS NOT SIGNED ANY PLEA DEAL WITH EMEFIELE reads thus: “The attention of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has been drawn to a report by Sahara Reporters alleging that the former Governor of the Central Bank

of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Federal Government of Nigeria, have agreed to a non prosecution plea bargain arrangement.



“The report further alleges that Mr. Godwin Emefiele and the Federal Government of Nigeria, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, have signed a non prosecution plea bargain agreement and that the agreement is awaiting the signature of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby states clearly that these reports are completely false. It would be noted that the legal team representing Mr. Godwin Emefiele had expressed their intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement. However, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr. Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.

“We wish to advise the media and members of the public to kindly disregard the said false report.



“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will continue to take all actions in the interest of the Nigerian public.”





