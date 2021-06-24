Plea bargain: Court jails man 16 years for stealing

Justice Mobolanle Okikiolu-Ighile of a Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Thursday sentenced one Ibrahim Saleh 16 years’ impresonment for stealing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saleh was  first arraigned on Aug. 14,  2014.

He pleaded not guilty then and was remanded.

The went on trial and prosecution witnesses.

Saleh was re-arraigned on Thursday  after a plea bargain agreement, and pleaded  guilty.

In her judgment, Okikiolu-Ighile held that the sentence was in line with Section 76 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of State, 2011.

“The court has ascertained from the defendant that he entered into  the plea bargain agreement on own free volition.

“In the light of the defendant’s plea, I have taken into consideration the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and I have considered the voluntariness established the defendant in court.

“I find the defendant guilty as charged.

“In sentencing, I have looked deeply into the plea bargain agreement, and I am satisfied that Saleh understood why he pleaded guilty.

“Having been found guilty of the charge, I hereby sentence you 16 years’ imprisonment starting from the date of remand, which Aug. 14, 2014,” she held.

Okikiolu-Ighile  ordered that convict should be returned the Kirikiri Correctional Centre complete jail term.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Mrs A. O. Odusanya, told the court  that convict committed the offence in March 2014 at 8:45p.m. at D3, HFP Close, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi. .

Odusanya said that said Saleh broke into the house of the complainant, Mr Uche Iwuamadi, and stole valuables.

She listed items stolen to six gold wristwatches, four mobile phones, one television and four pairs of shoes

According to Odusanya, the other stolen items a wallet containing Automated Teller Machine cards, and a 1998 model Honda Accord with registration No. LSR 197 DX.

The counsel said the convict also attempted to steal from his victim, gold trinkets and one Mitsubishi SUV marked KSF 115 BF.

Odusanya, however, noted that prosecution had entered into a plea bargain agreement with Saleh.

“We are aware that this court not bound the plea bargain agreement.

“In view of plea of guilt of the defendant and the plea bargain agreement, we urge the court to accept same and it the judgment of this court,” the counsel submitted.

She noted that the offence contravened Section 296 of the Criminal Law of , 2011.

Counsel to the defendant, Mrs J. I. Osagiede, aligned with the submission of the prosecution counsel, and urged the court to accept the plea bargain agreement. (NAN)

