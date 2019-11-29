Platinum Award: Tribune Newspaper nominates Tambuwal

Sokoto state Governor Rt hon Aminu waziri Tambuwal has been nominated for the Tribune Newspaper platinum education award.

The nomination letter was presented to the governor by the managing Director of the newspaper Mr EDward Dickson during a courtesy visit to him in his office in Sokoto. The managing Director said governor Tambuwal was selected for the award by the newspaper and the family of Chief Obafemi Awolowo in recognition of his immense contributions to the development of education and infrastructure in sokoto State. Mr EDward described Tambuwal as a patriot and defender of humanity whose contribution to the upliftment of humanity deserved to be appreciated. He said that Tribune newspaper founded on 16thNovember 1949 by chief Obafemi Awolowo would be celebrating 70th Anniversary with out going off the newsstand even for a day. The managing Director who described governor Tambuwal as one of the most highly rated public administrators in the country today said the governor would be conferred with the award on the tenth of December. Mr Edward Dickson on behalf of the management and Awolowo family congratulated the Governor for the well deserved recognition. Receiving the nomination letter, governor Aminu waziri Tambuwal thanked the management of the newspaper and chief Awolowo family for the recognition. Tambuwal however dedicated the award to the people and civil servants in the state for their contributions to the development of education in the State. The governor described late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a visionary leader who was committed to the development of Nigeria. He said the idea of free educaton introduced by chief Awolowo in the western region greatly assisted the society and led to human capital development.