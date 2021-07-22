Platform develops strategies to improve service delivery in basic education

The Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), on Thursday, developed strategies to improve its capacity to support the delivery of quality basic education services in the state.

The Secretary of the group, Ms Gloria Bulus, said this at the opening of their meeting in Kaduna, that the step was crucial considering the positive developments in the education sector.

Bulus said KADBEAM, an accountability platform co-facilitated by civil society and government, was established in 2018 to strengthen citizens’ participation, as well as promote transparency and accountability in the delivery of basic education.

She said the meeting was organised to develop strategies that would strengthen the platform to enable it deliver its mandate effectively and efficiently.

She said that the platform, with 80 organisations as members, would make a huge difference in basic education service delivery, if the group was well equipped to engage the sector.

“One of the key things that the meeting hopes to achieve is to see how we can address knowledge gaps among member organisations and develop communication and financial strategies.

“Other critical issues include developing a framework for the development of accountability mechanisms of school-based management committees, as well as reporting and documentation.

“There is also the need to strengthen KADBEAM’s Technical Working Groups, and strategise on how to deliver the commitments in the Open Government Partnership Work Plan, 2021 to 2023,” she said.

The Co-Chair, Mr Tijjani Aliyu, noted that the mechanism needed to be strengthened to make the needed impact in improving education service delivery in a transparent and accountable manner.

“What we want to see is co-creation and implementation of programmes and intervention in basic education by the state government and the citizens.

“To see this happen, we need to develop strategies and strengthen our capacity to engage the government process and demand for quality services.

“This will not only improve service delivery based on needs, but will equally ensure transparency and accountability in the sector,” Aliyu said.

Also, Mr Istifanus Akau of Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) Programme, reiterated the support of his programme to KABEAM.

Akau explained that PERL was supporting the state government in promoting access to quality education and learning opportunities for the girl-child.

“PERL will continue to support civil society organisations and accountability platforms in strengthening systems that will improve citizens participation in the delivery of services,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...