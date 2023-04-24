Plateau’s governor-elect says transition committee critical to handover

By Martha Agas

Plateau’s governor-elect, Mr Caleb Mutfwtang said on Monday in Jos that the state’s transition council has a critical role to play in the handing over of power.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Abraham Yiljab, Director of Media and Publicity of the Atiku-Okowa/Muftwang-Piyo Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau.

The council, chaired by Chief Letep Dabang has more than 200 members who had served in the 19 campaign directorates of the PDP.

Yiljab stated that the governor-elect would inaugurate the committee on April 25, and also formally dissolve the PDP Campaign Council in the state.

Incumbent Gov. Simon Lalong of the All Progressives Congress (APC) inaugurated a 13-member central planning committee on April 3 for the handover and swearing of the incoming government.

The committee is expected to be joined by members nominated by the incoming government to ensure smooth transition on May 29. (NAN)