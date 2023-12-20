Plateau’s Gov. Mutfwang signs 2024 Appropriation Bill into law

Plateau’s Gov. Caleb Mutfwang has signed the state’s 2024 budget of N314.8 billion into law, his media aide, Mr Gyang Bere, stated on Wednesday in Jos.

The budget is N164.9 billion higher than the N149.9 billion budgeted in 2023.

Christened “Budget of New Beginnings’’, the 2024 budget has a recurrent expenditure component of N162.3 billion and capital expenditure of N152.5 billion.

“As governor, this Appropriation Bill encapsulates our vision to transform Plateau into a citadel of glory.

“We believe Plateau deserves better than what was previously in place.

“We encountered a state of neglect in critical sectors and we are determined to lay a new foundation for a sustainable, excellent, and value-adding future.

“This (budget) reflects a significant step toward the comprehensive development of the state across all sectors,’’ the governor said.

He expressed optimism that the budget’s implementation would improve the living conditions of the people, and urged citizens to support the government for continued progress.

“We are committed to pursuing development to elevate Plateau among the states in Nigeria. As we begin the budget implementation next year, Plateau will rise to greatness,’’ he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Chrysanthus Dawam, noted that government initially proposed to spend N295.5 billion in 2024.

He said the House of Assembly, however, increased the budget size to ₦314.8 billion.

Dawam added that the budget would be funded through Internally Generated Revenue of N38.3 billion, Federal Government allocation of N151.4 billion and Capital Receipts of N60.2 billion, among other revenue sources. (NAN)

By Patience Aliyu

