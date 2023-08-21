Plateau’s Gov. Mutfwang launches Jos-Abuja flight route

By Martha Agas

Plateau’s Gov. Caleb Mutfwang inaugurated an Abuja-Jos direct flight on Monday at the Yakubu Gowon Airport Heipang, near Jos in a partnership between the state and ValueJet Airline.

Plateau signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ValueJet Airline on Aug. 15 to allow the carrier to expand Jos-Abuja flight services.

ValueJet had on Oct. 10, 2022, launched its inaugural flight and in February 2023 began flight services to Jos.

Managing Director of ValueJet, Capt. Omololu Majekodunmi, signed the MoU on behalf of the airline, while the Plateau Commissioner of Transportation, Mr Jatau Gyang, who represented Gov. Mutfwang signed on behalf of the state government.

Speaking at the inaugural flight, Mutfwang said it was a fulfilment of his determination to open Plateau to investment opportunities and strengthen its transportation industry.

“This a fulfilment of the promise made that we will enhance transportation in all dimensions both into and out of Plateau.

“Am glad that today we have revamped the Jos-Abuja route that had been left unattended to due to developments in the aviation sector,’’ he said.

The governor called on Plateau people and those desirous of visiting Plateau to take advantage of the flight operations.

He enjoined federal agencies in Plateau such as the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies to also engage the private airline to make travel arrangements.

Earlier, Gyang said that the launch of the services would strengthen trade and tourism in the state.

According to him, the upgrade of the Jos Airport to international status would reposition it to be the world’s busiest airport for passenger and cargo services.

In his remarks, General Manager of the Jos Airport, Mr Nantip Rindap said all necessary modalities had been put in place for the safety of passengers on the route.

Head of Ground Operations of ValueJet Airline, Mrs Yewande Cole assured Plateau people that the airline would holistically add value to the state’s transport system. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

