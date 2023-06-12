Plateau’s Gov Muftwang appoints Security Adviser

By Martha Agas

Gov Caleb Mutfwtang of Plateau has approved the appointment of retired Brig. Gen. Gakji Shipi as his Special Adviser, Security and Homeland Safety.

The approval of his appointment is contained in a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr Gyang Bere, on Sunday in Jos.

He described the appointment as a demonstration of his administration’s determination to unite, secure and rebuild Plateau.

He said that Shipi was expected to bring his wealth of experience in the discharge of his duties by coordinating and implementing his administration’s security agenda and vision for a stable and prosperous state.

According to the statement, the security adviser is an alumnus of the prestigious United States Army War College and a highly decorated veteran of several military operations in and outside Nigeria.

Until his appointment, the retired officer was teaching Security Studies and Strategy at the Army War College, Abuja, Nigeria,”. (NAN)

