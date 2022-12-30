Plateau’s deputy governor woos electorate for APC

By Peter Amine

Plateau’s deputy governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden on Friday advised people of Mangu Local Government Area of the state to vote Dr Nentawe Yilwatda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the next governor.

He said this should be done to shun ethnic sentiments.

Tyoden, an indigene of Mangu, stated at a citizen engagement parley in the area that it would be a political misadventure for the people of Mwaghavuul to vote any candidate based on ethnic agenda.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Silas Vem, the deputy governor described the APC candidate as the most credible, competent and reliable person to govern the state.

Also speaking at the parley, Mwaghavuul Development Association’s representative, Mr Ephraim Kwarpo said that Yilwatda has all it takes to govern Plateau.

He appealed to Yilwatda to ensure that he completes the Mangu bye-pass and build a School of Nursing in the area when elected as governor.

In her remarks, Leader, Women’s Wing, Mwaghavuul Development Association, Mrs Tabitha Barde said women in the area were in total support of Yilwatda’s ambition.

Paramount ruler of Mangu, the Miskaham Mwaghavuul, Da John Putmang, while receiving the APC governorship candidate in his palace, observed that the Mwaghavuul and Ngas people shared the same roots.

He advised Yilwatda and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Caleb Mutfwang (also a Mangu) to regard themselves as brothers.

Responding, Yilwatda said the engagement was to establish the people’s desires in the next administration in the state.

The governorship candidate said that he would prioritise security, unity and poverty reduction if elected. (NAN)